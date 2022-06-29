Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

