Mate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Mate has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $897.01 and $35.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $345.83 or 0.01729895 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00179298 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00082195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.