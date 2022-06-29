Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Purchases 9,993 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Novartis by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 134,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.