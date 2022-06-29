Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after buying an additional 246,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after buying an additional 190,058 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $221.07 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

