McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.03-3.08 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.38. 52,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,437. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

