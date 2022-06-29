McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.6% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $3.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. The company had a trading volume of 75,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

