McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.04.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.24. 75,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,266. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

