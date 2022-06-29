McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $227.60. The stock had a trading volume of 64,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,685. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

