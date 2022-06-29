McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.81. 234,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,975,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

