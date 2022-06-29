McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average of $235.77. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.