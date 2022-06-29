Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $723,997.60 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $723,997.60 and approximately $788.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00224105 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000153 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00410820 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

