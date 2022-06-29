Mettalex (MTLX) Price Hits $0.15

Mettalex (MTLX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000740 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mettalex has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $166,913.69 and $115,515.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.29 or 0.01740104 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00178983 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00083119 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015174 BTC.

Mettalex Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

