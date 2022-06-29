MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $48.79.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

