Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Major Exchanges

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $15.21 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012190 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00187499 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.