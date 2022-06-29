Moneywise Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 62,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,471,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.99. 2,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

