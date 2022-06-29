Mooncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00029457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00265292 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003198 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

