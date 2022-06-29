Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,178,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,313,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,972,000 after buying an additional 700,779 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

