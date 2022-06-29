Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $386,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

