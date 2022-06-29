Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,415 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Pentair makes up approximately 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.27% of Pentair worth $24,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after acquiring an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after acquiring an additional 675,785 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 3,385.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,799,000 after buying an additional 502,738 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.