Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 4,436 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 2.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned about 0.21% of Xylem worth $31,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,390 shares of company stock worth $512,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

About Xylem (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.