Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.89

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 313084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRAAY)
