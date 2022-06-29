My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $632,869.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00178478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.01280933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,189,358 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

