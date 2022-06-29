NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $986,882.79 and $218.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00263128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002476 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003227 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.