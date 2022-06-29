NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

