NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.43. 54,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

