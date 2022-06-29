NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 204,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

NEE opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.