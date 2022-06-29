NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NYSE NEE opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

