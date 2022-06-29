NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 48,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

