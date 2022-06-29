Nigel S. Terrington Acquires 3,739 Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,752.35).
PAG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 496.80 ($6.09). The stock had a trading volume of 483,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 487.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.02) and a one year high of GBX 619 ($7.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.
About Paragon Banking Group (Get Rating)
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
