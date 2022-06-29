NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 2.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.06. 133,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

