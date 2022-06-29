NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.15.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.54. The company has a market cap of $161.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.48 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.