NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 284,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The firm has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

