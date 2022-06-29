NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 380,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $162.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $885,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 25.7% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

