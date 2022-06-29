Nimiq 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $16.67 million and $1.08 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.21 or 0.05491577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00265168 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.66 or 0.00597359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00526931 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 10,068,538,286 coins and its circulating supply is 9,501,538,286 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

