Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $63,986.68 and $31.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00003372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,353 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

