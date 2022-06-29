Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,617.00

Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $75,201.19 and $53,617.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.88 or 0.01843601 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00179093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00088507 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

