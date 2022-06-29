NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. NuVasive comprises 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of NuVasive worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 145.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 701,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $14,490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,696,000 after acquiring an additional 219,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 731,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.16, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

