NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as low as $150.46 and last traded at $150.89, with a volume of 6318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.22.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 588,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 42.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $355,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

