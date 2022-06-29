Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to Issue Dividend of $15.00 on July 8th

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share on Friday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $140.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.63. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 32.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $775,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.