Observer (OBSR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65,213.00

Observer (OBSR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Observer has a total market cap of $6.91 million and approximately $65,213.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

