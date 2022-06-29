OKCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $260,387.74 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,273.86 or 0.99652476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00036790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023407 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,325,915 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

