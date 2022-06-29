Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Tops $199.45 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $199.45 million and $14.95 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00085955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024974 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016609 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

