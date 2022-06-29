Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,992,000 after acquiring an additional 226,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

ORCL traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. 88,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,698. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

