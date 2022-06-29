Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,698. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.26.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock valued at $203,858,660. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.