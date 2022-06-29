ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits Market Cap of $135,375.77

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $135,375.77 and $337.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

