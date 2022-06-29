Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.70

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.
Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$933.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73.
Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
