OTA Financial Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,310,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,779,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $4,910,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 433,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 333,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.20.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

