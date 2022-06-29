Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,964 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,550 ($31.28) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.53) to GBX 2,860 ($35.09) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.00) to GBX 2,551 ($31.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,850 ($34.97) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.43.

SHEL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.83. 61,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

