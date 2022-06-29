Palliser Capital UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,064 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.9% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,179,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

