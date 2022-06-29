Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

