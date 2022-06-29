Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)
